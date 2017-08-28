Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:17 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Comes Face-to-Face With a Rattlesnake on 'Running Wild'

Vanessa Hudgens Comes Face-to-Face With a Rattlesnake on 'Running Wild'

Vanessa Hudgens is braving brutal conditions on an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls!

The 28-year-old actress headed to the High Sierras with the adventurer to honor her late father.

The duo kicked off the trip by repelling from a helicopter and ended up doing some pretty daring things like reaching the summit of a massive dormant volcano!

Vanessa and Bear even evade a boulder avalanche, and come face-to-face with a rattlesnake, which they eat for dinner!

Vanessa‘s episode of Running Wild airs September 16th on NBC.

