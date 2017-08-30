Jada Pinkett Smith Says Marriage with Will Smith Is 'Not Perfect'

Jada Pinkett Smith is red hot as she hits the pink carpet at the VIP screening of her hit film Girls Trip held at the Event Cinemas George Street on Wednesday (August 30) in Sydney, Australia.

That same day, the 45-year-old actress was spotted arriving at Channel 7 to make an appearance on Sunrise following a photo call in New South Wales, where she opened up about her relationship with hubby Will.

“As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble,” Jada admitted (via the Daily Telegraph). “Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together.”

Also pictured: Jada was spotted making her way into the KIIS FM studios immediately after arriving at the Sydney International Airport on Tuesday (August 29).