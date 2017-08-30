Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 2:01 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Marriage with Will Smith Is 'Not Perfect'

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Marriage with Will Smith Is 'Not Perfect'

Jada Pinkett Smith is red hot as she hits the pink carpet at the VIP screening of her hit film Girls Trip held at the Event Cinemas George Street on Wednesday (August 30) in Sydney, Australia.

That same day, the 45-year-old actress was spotted arriving at Channel 7 to make an appearance on Sunrise following a photo call in New South Wales, where she opened up about her relationship with hubby Will.

“As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble,” Jada admitted (via the Daily Telegraph). “Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together.”

Also pictured: Jada was spotted making her way into the KIIS FM studios immediately after arriving at the Sydney International Airport on Tuesday (August 29).
Just Jared on Facebook
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 01
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 02
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 03
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 04
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 05
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 06
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 07
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 08
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 09
jada pinkett smith says marriage with will smith is not perfect 10

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jada Pinkett Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr