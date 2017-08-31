Alicia Vikander Hasn't Seen Her Oscar in a Very Long Time!

Alicia Vikander won an Academy Award last year for her work in The Danish Girl, but she just revealed that it’s been a while since she’s seen her Oscar statue!

“I haven’t seen him since that night!” the 28-year-old actress said in the movie preview edition of the Academy’s magazine. “I very recently moved into my new place and, because I’ve been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.”

“[My friend’s] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she’s taking good care of him. I love my little updates from her!” she continued.

In other news, Alicia‘s newest film Euphoria will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks!