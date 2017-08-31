Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 12:04 pm

Alicia Vikander Hasn't Seen Her Oscar in a Very Long Time!

Alicia Vikander Hasn't Seen Her Oscar in a Very Long Time!

Alicia Vikander won an Academy Award last year for her work in The Danish Girl, but she just revealed that it’s been a while since she’s seen her Oscar statue!

“I haven’t seen him since that night!” the 28-year-old actress said in the movie preview edition of the Academy’s magazine. “I very recently moved into my new place and, because I’ve been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.”

“[My friend’s] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she’s taking good care of him. I love my little updates from her!” she continued.

In other news, Alicia‘s newest film Euphoria will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks!
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia vikander hasnt seen oscar since she won 01
alicia vikander hasnt seen oscar since she won 02
alicia vikander hasnt seen oscar since she won 03
alicia vikander hasnt seen oscar since she won 04
alicia vikander hasnt seen oscar since she won 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Vikander

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr