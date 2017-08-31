Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 1:50 pm

Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth & Taylor Nolan Are Engaged (Report)

Derek and Taylor are reportedly engaged!

“Derek and Taylor got engaged last night,” a source told Us Weekly of the Bachelor in Paradise couple. “No one knew Derek was going to propose. He gave her a Neil Lane ring.”

The proposal reportedly happened during the taping of an aftershow on Wednesday (August 30).

Derek, a commercial banker and Taylor, a health counselor, met during Bachelor in Paradise and are currently in a relationship on the show.

Congrats to the happy couple on the news – we can’t wait to see the proposal!
Photos: ABC
