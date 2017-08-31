Steve Carell Begins Filming 'The Women of Marwen' in Vancouver

Steve Carell is all smiles as he films an a scene in a park for his upcoming movie The Women of Marwen on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted wearing army attire as he hung out with director Robert Zemeckis on set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steve Carell

Steve stars in the film about a victim of a brutal attack who finds a unique and therapeutic outlet to help him cope.

Joining Steve in the film is Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae, and Diane Kruger.

The Women of Marwen is set to hit theaters late next year.