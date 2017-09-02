Bindi Irwin Remembers Her Late Dad Steve on Australian Father's Day

Bindi Irwin is remembering her late father in a super sweet Instagram post.

The 18-year-old Dancing with the Stars winner took to Instagram to honor her late dad Steve Irwin on Australian Father’s Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bindi Irwin

“Remembering these days. This is a 3 year old Bindi helping out with Dad’s documentary filming. Life is always changing and evolving and I’ll always be thankful that I learned so much from my dad. He taught me to treat every being on Earth the way you would wish to be treated. From the tiny ants to the enormous elephants,” Bindi began her post.

“We are all connected and must respect each other to live in true harmony. I’ll forever be thankful to have had these values passed on to me. Happy Australian Father’s Day❤️

May your heart be full and your day be filled with the ones you hold dear. Here’s to unconditional love and happiness beyond compare,” Bindi captioned the below video.