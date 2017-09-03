'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Worst Labor Day Box Office Weekend in Decades
Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson‘s film The Hitman’s Bodyguard is leading the worst Labor Day box office weekend since the 1990s.
The film brought in $10.2 million this weekend, followed by Annabelle: Creation, which brought in $7.3 million.
Rounding out the top five movies of the weekend were Wind River, Leap!, and Logan Lucky, which made $5.8, $4.8, and $4.4 million, respectively.
The reason the box office was so low this weekend is no movie had a wide release this past Friday.
The total weekend box office is expected to his $90 million-$100 million, THR reports, but that estimate is down approximately 22 percent from 2016. This makes this holiday weekend box office the worst since the late 1990s.