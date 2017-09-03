Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song '...Ready For It?' - LISTEN NOW!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

John Legend Is Holding a Casting Call for Donald Trumps

Sun, 03 September 2017 at 12:50 pm

'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Worst Labor Day Box Office Weekend in Decades

'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Worst Labor Day Box Office Weekend in Decades

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson‘s film The Hitman’s Bodyguard is leading the worst Labor Day box office weekend since the 1990s.

The film brought in $10.2 million this weekend, followed by Annabelle: Creation, which brought in $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top five movies of the weekend were Wind River, Leap!, and Logan Lucky, which made $5.8, $4.8, and $4.4 million, respectively.

The reason the box office was so low this weekend is no movie had a wide release this past Friday.

The total weekend box office is expected to his $90 million-$100 million, THR reports, but that estimate is down approximately 22 percent from 2016. This makes this holiday weekend box office the worst since the late 1990s.

find bike trails
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Box Office

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Fetty Wap hands out stacks of cash to fans on the street - TMZ
  • Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have started a family! - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon's sons look so handsome! - TooFab
  • Paul Bettany joins the Han Solo spinoff movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer has a very understandable reason why she won't date Brooklyn Beckham - Just Jared Jr