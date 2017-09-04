Lizzy Caplan & Tom Riley Are Married - See a Wedding Photo!

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley have tied the knot, her rep confirms to JustJared.com.

The 35-year-old Masters of Sex and Mean Girls actress and the 36-year-old Da Vinci’s Demons actor got married over the weekend during a romantic ceremony in Ravello, a town in Italy off the Amalfi coast.

A local Italian newspaper reported that there were a ton of famous stars in attendance, including James Marsden, Tom Hiddleston, Lily Collins, Chris Hemsworth, Dave Franco, Octavia Spencer, Dianna Agron, and more.

Tom shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram. “This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife,” he captioned the pic. See a larger version in the gallery!