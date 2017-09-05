Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:07 pm

Two 'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Quit Before Final Rose Ceremony (Spoilers)

Two 'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Quit Before Final Rose Ceremony (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – This post contain spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise!

The end of the season is coming on Bachelor in Paradise and the final rose ceremony is upon us. While we weren’t treated to that moment during the latest episode, several people did leave the show.

On Monday night’s show, the third rose ceremony of the season happened and we saw that a lot of couples had been cemented already.

Two more contestants were introduced to the season on Tuesday night’s episode and things didn’t go well for them.

Click inside for spoilers and to find out who went home…
So, who went home?

Haley and Emily

Twins Haley and Emily entered paradise at a very late stage and didn’t have much luck. They were both given date cards, but none of the men wanted to go on dates with them. After a frustrating day of trying to secure dates, the twins decided to go home.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr