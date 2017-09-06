'America's Got Talent' Hosts & Contestants Hit the Red Carpet After Semi-Finals

The hosts and contestants of NBC’s America’s Got Talent had so much fun on the red carpet following last night’s semi-finals performances!

Heidi Klum rocked a colorful alphabet-printed blazer, denim pants, and silver pumps during the live show on Tuesday night (September 5) in Hollywood.

She was joined by her fellow hosts Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

Contestant Sara Carson and her dog Hero showed off some tricks, Billy and Emily England struck some poses in their roller skates, and Darci Lynne Farmer brought along her new puppet Edna.

DaNell Daymon & The Greater Works, Chase Goehring, Eric Jones, Mike Yung, Yoli Mayor, Johnny Manuel, Preacher Lawson, and Evie Clair hit the carpet as well.

Head to our gallery to see all the fun pics, and don’t miss a new episode of AGT tonight on NBC!

35+ pictures inside of the AGT hosts and contestants after the show…