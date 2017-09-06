Kylie Jenner Announces Half a Million Dollar Donation to Teen Cancer America

Kylie Jenner just made a major donation to teens with cancer.

The 20-year-old TV personality announced that she will be donating half a million dollars from the sales of her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection to the Teen Cancer America charity.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“Hi guys, I wanted to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone for helping me raise money for Teen Cancer America,” Kylie posted on Instagram. “I am donating $500,000 from sales of my birthday collection and this donation will help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer. Thank you all for helping me make a difference.”