Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are all smiles while participating on a panel at the Build Series on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

In a recent interview with EW at the Outlander season three premiere, the co-stars opened up about the first time they met and what they thought about each other.

“I remember I was running a bit late, which is never a good thing for a test. I just remember somebody very calm and very sweet. He was very friendly. I’ve said this a million times, but some people, you walk into the room and they are really poser-y and they’ve got a lot of ego… that didn’t come ’til much later with him,” Caitriona joked. “I just remember him being a very calming influence. It was very helpful when I walked into that room and I was very nervous because he’d already got the job at that point.”

“I just remember, we did the scene by the water in season one,” Sam said. “It’s a very big scene of the book and they basically gave us the book to sort of do it… it got very physical. I just remember she was so pissed off with me for putting her in a bear hug.”

“I was acting!” Caitriona replied.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli jacket and belt, a kate spade new york skirt, and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

