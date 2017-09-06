Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Sheer Gown at 'mother!' London Premiere!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities &amp; Pro Dancers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebrities & Pro Dancers Revealed!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Harry Potter Fans Are Going to Want to Read This!

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 8:29 pm

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are all smiles while participating on a panel at the Build Series on Wednesday (September 6) in New York City.

In a recent interview with EW at the Outlander season three premiere, the co-stars opened up about the first time they met and what they thought about each other.

“I remember I was running a bit late, which is never a good thing for a test. I just remember somebody very calm and very sweet. He was very friendly. I’ve said this a million times, but some people, you walk into the room and they are really poser-y and they’ve got a lot of ego… that didn’t come ’til much later with him,” Caitriona joked. “I just remember him being a very calming influence. It was very helpful when I walked into that room and I was very nervous because he’d already got the job at that point.”

“I just remember, we did the scene by the water in season one,” Sam said. “It’s a very big scene of the book and they basically gave us the book to sort of do it… it got very physical. I just remember she was so pissed off with me for putting her in a bear hug.”

“I was acting!” Caitriona replied.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli jacket and belt, a kate spade new york skirt, and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the co-stars at the Build Series…

Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 01
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 02
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 03
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 04
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 05
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 06
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 07
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 08
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 09
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 10
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 11
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 12
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 13
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 14
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 15
sam heughan caitriona balfe outlander build series 16

Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr