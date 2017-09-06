Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 8:00 am

The 'It' Kids Walk Red Carpet Together at Hollywood Premiere!

The 'It' Kids Walk Red Carpet Together at Hollywood Premiere!

The young stars of the movie It hit the red carpet together at the film’s big premiere on Tuesday (September 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

From left to right in the main photo, there are Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), and Jaeden Lieberher (Bill).

Some of the other young actors from the film in attendance included the teens who play the bullies – Nicholas Hamilton, Jake Sim, Logan Thompson, and Owen Teague – as well as Jackson Scott who plays Georgie and Megan Charpentier who portrays Gretta.

Make sure to see It when it hits theaters on Friday!

FYI: Jaeden is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Sophia is wearing a full Prada look with Lauren Wolf jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of the stars of It at the premiere…

Photos: Getty, WENN
