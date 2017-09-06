The 'It' Kids Walk Red Carpet Together at Hollywood Premiere!

The young stars of the movie It hit the red carpet together at the film’s big premiere on Tuesday (September 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

From left to right in the main photo, there are Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), and Jaeden Lieberher (Bill).

Some of the other young actors from the film in attendance included the teens who play the bullies – Nicholas Hamilton, Jake Sim, Logan Thompson, and Owen Teague – as well as Jackson Scott who plays Georgie and Megan Charpentier who portrays Gretta.

Make sure to see It when it hits theaters on Friday!

FYI: Jaeden is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Sophia is wearing a full Prada look with Lauren Wolf jewelry.

