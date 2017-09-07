Ciara Makes Her First Post-Baby Appearance at Tom Ford Fashion Show

Ciara looks sexy in all black as she arrives at the Tom Ford fashion show on Wednesday night (September 6) at Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer braved the rain to attend the New York Fashion Week event.

The Tom Ford show marked the first red carpet event Ciara has attended since welcoming daughter Sienna back in April with husband Russell Wilson.

Before heading to the fashion show, Ciara took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting around her hotel to LL Cool J‘s “Doin’ It.”