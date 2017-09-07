Is There an 'It' Movie End Credits Scene?

The highly anticipated movie It, based on Stephen King‘s classic novel, is finally hitting theaters tonight… so should you stay in your seat for a possible post-credits scene?

A sequel to the horror film is planned, but not yet green lit, so fans are definitely expecting something after the credits roll to tease the next movie.

Well, we can confirm that there is nothing after the credits. If you do stay all the way until the end, you will be treated to an audio clip of Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard) letting out his evil laugh.

It is about a group of young kids who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

