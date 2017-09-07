Top Stories
Thu, 07 September 2017 at 5:00 pm

Is There an 'It' Movie End Credits Scene?

The highly anticipated movie It, based on Stephen King‘s classic novel, is finally hitting theaters tonight… so should you stay in your seat for a possible post-credits scene?

A sequel to the horror film is planned, but not yet green lit, so fans are definitely expecting something after the credits roll to tease the next movie.

Well, we can confirm that there is nothing after the credits. If you do stay all the way until the end, you will be treated to an audio clip of Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard) letting out his evil laugh.

It is about a group of young kids who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Make sure to watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette showing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.
it movie stills 01
it movie stills 02
it movie stills 03
it movie stills 04
it movie stills 05
it movie stills 06
it movie stills 07
it movie stills 08
it movie stills 09
it movie stills 10
it movie stills 11
it movie stills 12
it movie stills 13
it movie stills 14
it movie stills 15
it movie stills 16
it movie stills 17
it movie stills 18
it movie stills 19
it movie stills 20
it movie stills 21
it movie stills 22
it movie stills 23
it movie stills 24
it movie stills 25
it movie stills 26
it movie stills 27
it movie stills 28
it movie stills 29
it movie stills 30
it movie stills 31
it movie stills 32
it movie stills 33
it movie stills 34
it movie stills 35
it movie stills 36
it movie stills 37
it movie stills 38
it movie stills 39
it movie stills 40

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Bill Skarsgard, Chosen Jacobs, Finn Wolfhard, It, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Movies, Sophia Lillis, Video, Wyatt Oleff

