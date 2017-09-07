Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Chose 'The Voice' Over 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson is looking like she’s having so much fun on the cover of Entertainment Weekly!

Here’s what the singer had to share with the mag:

On why she chose to be a coach on The Voice vs a judge on American Idol: “I want it to be a great experience for my whole family, and that’s what I have to think about at this point in my life. We’re used to the Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family. We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with The Voice because of that alone. But my thing is, I was kind of bummed too when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful.”

On if she’d ever return to Idol: “Would it have been awesome to come back to the show that started me and help give someone that start? Yes! But that doesn’t mean I can’t do the same thing on The Voice. That’s my goal. I want to have someone on my team, whether they win or not, to have a successful career after being on the show.”

On how she is different from other Idol winners: “A lot of people that I know, especially from Idol, don’t necessarily want to be singers or artists; they just want to be famous,” she says. “That is not going to bring you happiness. And a lot of it falls through the cracks because people make decisions based on what they think will make them famous instead of what will be good for them. I don’t really care about being famous. … I’m not trying to impress anyone. I’m just me, and if you like that, cool. If you don’t, that’s totally cool too.”

FYI: Kelly released two new songs today! Listen to “Move You” and “Love So Soft!”

