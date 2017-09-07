Kim Kardashian Confirms She Dyed Her Hair - It's Not a Wig!

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she indeed dyed her hair platinum blonde and is not wearing a wig as some people assumed.

The 36-year-old reality star wrote a blog entry on her website after debuting the look at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kim said. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

“We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” she added. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” Kim said. “Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

“I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!” she concluded