Sean Faris Marries Cherie Daly at Burning Man (Photos)

Sean Faris is a married man!

The 35-year-old actor, best known for roles in Never Back Down and Pretty Little Liars, tied the knot with his love Cherie Daly over the weekend at the Burning Man festival.

“Her passion sets my soul on fire,” Sean wrote on Instagram with photos from the unique wedding. “Where do I end and you begin?”

“& now he calls me his QUEEN.. 🔥✨👑#MyKing #MYHUSBAND #FarisOfThemAll #BurningManWedding #FlowerTower #ThePlayaProvides #FirstTimeBurners #LoveConquersAll,” Cherie wrote on her Instagram with photos snapped by their friend Paul Khoury.

Cherie is an actress who coincidentally has also appeared on Pretty Little Liars, though not in the same episodes!

Congrats to the happy couple!!!