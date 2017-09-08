Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

Kelly Clarkson Performs New Songs During 'Today Show' Concert! (Video)

Kelly Clarkson Performs New Songs During 'Today Show' Concert! (Video)

Kelly Clarkson hits the stage to perform during an appearance on The Today Show on Friday morning (September 8) in New York City.

The 35-year-old former American Idol winner performed her new songs “Love So Soft” and “Move You” as well as old hits like “Stronger” and “Walk Away.”

Kelly opened up in her interview about being a working mom.

“It’s challenging when you’re a working parent,” Kelly said. “It’s hard to be a really good mom and a really good person at your job. I don’t want to be one of those pop star moms that doesn’t see their (kids). … I want to be there.”

