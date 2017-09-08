Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:54 am

Sam Heughan makes a rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy at Refinery29′s Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 37-year-old Outlander actor and the 28-year-old Into the Woods actress have been dating for most of 2017, but this is only the second official appearance that they’ve made as a couple.

Sam and MacKenzie previously posed together at an Oscars weekend party back in February.

29Rooms is an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

Make sure to check out never-before-seen photos from the Spotlight shoot we did with Sam back in 2014 before Outlander ever began!

10+ pictures inside of Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
