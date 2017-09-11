Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 12:40 pm

Rihanna Wears Fenty from 'Face to Toe' at Her NYFW Party!

Rihanna Wears Fenty from 'Face to Toe' at Her NYFW Party!

Rihanna wears a pink and blue outfit while arriving to the Fenty X Puma party held after her fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday night (September 10) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer said that she was wearing Fenty from “face to toe” after launching her new beauty line this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

During her fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on Sunday evening, dirtbikes roamed the runway and Rihanna closed the show by riding on the back of one!

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna at the after party…

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 01
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 02
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 03
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 04
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 05
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 06
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 07
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 08
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 09
rihanna wears fenty from face to toe at her nyfw party 10

Credit: Vince Flores; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr