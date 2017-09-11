Rihanna Wears Fenty from 'Face to Toe' at Her NYFW Party!

Rihanna wears a pink and blue outfit while arriving to the Fenty X Puma party held after her fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday night (September 10) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer said that she was wearing Fenty from “face to toe” after launching her new beauty line this week.

During her fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on Sunday evening, dirtbikes roamed the runway and Rihanna closed the show by riding on the back of one!

