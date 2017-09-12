Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 4:10 pm

Hand in Hand Live Stream Video - How to Watch Hurricane Harvey Benefit Online

The Hand in Hand Benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey is airing tonight, and there will be a live stream across numerous platforms so everyone can watch.

So many celebrities will be taking part in the hour long special, which will kick off at 8pm ET. You can also watch on TV on NBC, ABC, CBS, and many more channels.

Money raised will be benefiting the following charities: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.

You can watch the YouTube live stream below.
