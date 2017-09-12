Paris Jackson Hangs Out with Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen

Paris Jackson and Keegan Allen step out to grab coffee together on Tuesday (September 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 19-year-old model and actress, who was seen wearing a wrap top and patterned skirt, is back on the west coast after a trip to New York for fashion week.

While some may jump to the conclusion that Paris and Keegan are dating, he has a girlfriend already.

Keegan, best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars, is currently in a relationship with model Ali Collier. They have shared photos on social media, including the one below.