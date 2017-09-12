Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 4:43 pm

Paris Jackson Hangs Out with Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen

Paris Jackson Hangs Out with Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen

Paris Jackson and Keegan Allen step out to grab coffee together on Tuesday (September 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 19-year-old model and actress, who was seen wearing a wrap top and patterned skirt, is back on the west coast after a trip to New York for fashion week.

While some may jump to the conclusion that Paris and Keegan are dating, he has a girlfriend already.

Keegan, best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars, is currently in a relationship with model Ali Collier. They have shared photos on social media, including the one below.

A post shared by Ali Collier (@ali_collier) on

Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 01
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 02
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 03
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 04
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 05
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 06
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 07
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 08
paris jackson spotted hanging out with keegan allen 09

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Keegan Allen, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr