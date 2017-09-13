Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Sam Smith Teases New Music at Secret Concert in LA

Sam Smith Teases New Music at Secret Concert in LA

Sam Smith flashes a huge smiles as he leaves a concert venue on Monday night (September 11) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer looked super handsome in a silk shirt, black trousers, and shiny shoes as he performed a secret concert for fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

During the performance, Sam teased his new music along with performing his new song “Too Good at Goodbye.”

After releasing the song last week, Sam took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting him and his new song.
