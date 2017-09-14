Top Stories
Jessica Biel Does 'Dirty Dancing' Lift on 'Ellen' & It's Amazing - Watch Now!

Jessica Biel may have made the best entrance on The Ellen Show ever!

During her appearance, the 35-year-old actress entered from the audience and met Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen‘s DJ and a professional dancer, at the bottom of the steps.

They then did the famous Dirty Dancing dance to “The Time of My Life,” where tWitch lifted her in the air – just like Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Jessica also talked about her TV show The Sinner and her hubby Justin Timberlake on the show.

Click inside to see more videos from Jessica’s appearance…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
