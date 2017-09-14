Nina Agdal & Tyson Ritter Host Thursday Boot Co.'s NYFW Presentation

Nina Agdal and Tyson Ritter pose for a photo while attending the Thursday Boot Co. presentation held during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model and the 33-year-old singer-songwriter star in the brand’s new campaign and they hosted the event alongside Rosario Dawson.

The three stars were seen mingling with socialite Peter Brant Jr. and the brand’s co-founder Nolan Walsh.

Tyson wrote on Instagram that this is the “1st campaign ever designed around social media technology for the public to collaborate w us. Screen shot the pics and add whatever you feel right now to finish the story that we started w @jamisonernest.”