Thu, 14 September 2017 at 5:59 pm

The Weeknd Scheduled His Concerts Around Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant Surgery

The Weeknd was not only by his girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s side this summer throughout her kidney transplant surgery and recovery, he also changed his schedule so he could be there for her.

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had most of July and August off from his tour so that he could support Selena through the medical emergency.

“It was a super serious operation,” a source told People, “and all her friends were worried.”

Selena received a kidney from her longtime friend Francia Raisa following complications from her battle with Lupus.

Pictured inside: Selena on the set of her upcoming Untitled Woody Allen Project on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
