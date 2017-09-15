Matt Lanter & Wife Angela Reveal the Gender of Their Baby!

Matt and Angela Lanter are expecting a baby girl!

The 34-year-old Timeless actor and the 32-year-old lifestyle vlogger revealed in August that they’re having their first child. And now we know the baby’s gender!

During the latest episode of their podcast, Hello Bump, the duo revealed that they’ll be having a baby girl.

The couple requested that the clinic reveal the results in a note placed inside an envelope. They then videotaped their reactions as they opened the envelope at home, and played that audio during the podcast!

“It’s a little girl! A little girl!” Matt yells during the recording.

“You didn’t expect that!” Angela exclaims. “I was right!”

Matt‘s NBC show Timeless was picked up for a second season. You can also catch him in Pitch Perfect 3, in theaters this December.