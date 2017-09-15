Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017

Matt Lanter & Wife Angela Reveal the Gender of Their Baby!

Matt and Angela Lanter are expecting a baby girl!

The 34-year-old Timeless actor and the 32-year-old lifestyle vlogger revealed in August that they’re having their first child. And now we know the baby’s gender!

During the latest episode of their podcast, Hello Bump, the duo revealed that they’ll be having a baby girl.

The couple requested that the clinic reveal the results in a note placed inside an envelope. They then videotaped their reactions as they opened the envelope at home, and played that audio during the podcast!

“It’s a little girl! A little girl!” Matt yells during the recording.

“You didn’t expect that!” Angela exclaims. “I was right!”

Matt‘s NBC show Timeless was picked up for a second season. You can also catch him in Pitch Perfect 3, in theaters this December.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: angela lanter, Matt Lanter

