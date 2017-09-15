Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Show Off Their Styles in NYC

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are getting their weekend plans started!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer and the 27-year-old “Starboy” crooner were both spotted stepping out of her apartment on Friday (September 15) in New York City.

Selena looked stunning in a blue and white printed dress as she headed to a meeting.

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, a gold anklet, and a white Coach purse.

The Weeknd kept a low profile as he left the apartment wearing a Marvel t-shirt, dark blue vest, black sweats and high-tops, and a white basball cap.

It was recently revealed that The Weeknd scheduled his concerts this past summer around Selena‘s kidney transplant surgery and recovery.

Selena‘s close friend Francia Raisa also recently broke her silence after donating her kidney to Selena.

