Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 1:54 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Show Off Their Styles in NYC

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Show Off Their Styles in NYC

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are getting their weekend plans started!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer and the 27-year-old “Starboy” crooner were both spotted stepping out of her apartment on Friday (September 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena looked stunning in a blue and white printed dress as she headed to a meeting.

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, a gold anklet, and a white Coach purse.

The Weeknd kept a low profile as he left the apartment wearing a Marvel t-shirt, dark blue vest, black sweats and high-tops, and a white basball cap.

It was recently revealed that The Weeknd scheduled his concerts this past summer around Selena‘s kidney transplant surgery and recovery.

Selena‘s close friend Francia Raisa also recently broke her silence after donating her kidney to Selena.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd out and about in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 01
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 02
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 03
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 04
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 05
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 06
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 07
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 08
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 09
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 10
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 11
selena gomez and the weeknd stylishly step out in nyc 12

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr