Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 7:09 pm

Gabrielle Union is Joined by Dwyane Wade at Pre-Emmys Party

Gabrielle Union cozies up to husband Dwyane Wade as they attend the Variety Celebrates Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 44-year-old Being Mary Jane actress looked sexy in a little, black dress while her 35-year-old NBA player husband kept things cool in a pajama-like outfit.

The following afternoon, Gabrielle looked stunning in a turquoise dress as she stepped out to promote her new haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union at the JCPenney in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing an Antonio Berardi dress, John Hardy jewelry, and Neil J Rodgers heels to the Variety event.

10+ pictures inside of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the pre-Emmys event…
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 01
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 02
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 03
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 04
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 05
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 06
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 07
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 08
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 09
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 10
gabrielle union is joined by husband dwayne wade at pre emmys party 11

