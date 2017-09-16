Gabrielle Union is Joined by Dwyane Wade at Pre-Emmys Party

Gabrielle Union cozies up to husband Dwyane Wade as they attend the Variety Celebrates Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 44-year-old Being Mary Jane actress looked sexy in a little, black dress while her 35-year-old NBA player husband kept things cool in a pajama-like outfit.

The following afternoon, Gabrielle looked stunning in a turquoise dress as she stepped out to promote her new haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union at the JCPenney in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing an Antonio Berardi dress, John Hardy jewelry, and Neil J Rodgers heels to the Variety event.

