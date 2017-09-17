Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 6:32 pm

'13 Reasons Why' Star Ajiona Alexus Wows in White Jumpsuit at Emmy Awards 2017

'13 Reasons Why' Star Ajiona Alexus Wows in White Jumpsuit at Emmy Awards 2017

Ajiona Alexus steals the spotlight away from everyone else at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 13 Reasons Why actress joined co-star Brandon Flynn.

Ajiona stars as Sheri on the Netflix series, while Brandon plays Justin Foley.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brandon Flynn

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

10+ pictures inside of 13 Reasons Why stars Ajiona Alexus and Brandon Flynn
Just Jared on Facebook
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 01
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 02
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 03
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 04
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 05
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 06
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 07
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 08
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 09
brandon flynn ajiona alexus 13rw emmy awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Ajiona Alexus, Brandon Flynn, Emmy Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr
  • bea

    Access Primetime Emmy Awards 2017=>> U.TO/IkRAEA