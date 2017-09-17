Emmy Awards Presenters 2017 - Full List Revealed!
The 2017 Emmys are going to be a star-studded affair this evening!
So many celebrities will be in attendance at the event, with some A-list talent presenting awards at the show.
Included in the list are Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra, and more.
Be sure to tune into CBS tonight to catch the Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stick with us all evening.
Click inside to see the full list of presenters at the Emmys…
Emmys Presenters
Riz Ahmed
Anthony Anderson
Iain Armitage
Alec Baldwin
Jason Bateman
Jessica Biel
Alexis Bledel
Rachel Bloom
Matt Bomer
Carol Burnett
Dave Chappelle
Priyanka Chopra
James Corden
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Anna Faris
Mark Feuerstein
Jane Fonda
Jermaine Fowler
Chris Hardwick
Allison Janney
Rashida Jones
Nicole Kidman
Zoe Kravitz
Norman Lear
LL Cool J
Sonequa Martin-Green
Tatiana Maslany
Melissa McCarthy
Seth MacFarlane
Gerald McRaney
Debra Messing
Seth Meyers
Lea Michele
Shemar Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Kumail Nanjiani
Kaitlin Olson
Jim Parsons
Dolly Parton
Sarah Paulson
Jeremy Piven
Issa Rae
Craig Robinson
Gina Rodriguez
Anika Noni Rose
Tracee Ellis Ross
Emmy Rossum
Lily Tomlin
Cicely Tyson
Gabrielle Union
Oprah Winfrey
Reese Witherspoon
B. D. Wong
Shailene Woodley