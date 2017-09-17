Emmy Awards Presenters 2017 - Full List Revealed!

The 2017 Emmys are going to be a star-studded affair this evening!

So many celebrities will be in attendance at the event, with some A-list talent presenting awards at the show.

Included in the list are Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Be sure to tune into CBS tonight to catch the Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Emmys Presenters

Riz Ahmed

Anthony Anderson

Iain Armitage

Alec Baldwin

Jason Bateman

Jessica Biel

Alexis Bledel

Rachel Bloom

Matt Bomer

Carol Burnett

Dave Chappelle

Priyanka Chopra

James Corden

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Anna Faris

Mark Feuerstein

Jane Fonda

Jermaine Fowler

Chris Hardwick

Allison Janney

Rashida Jones

Nicole Kidman

Zoe Kravitz

Norman Lear

LL Cool J

Sonequa Martin-Green

Tatiana Maslany

Melissa McCarthy

Seth MacFarlane

Gerald McRaney

Debra Messing

Seth Meyers

Lea Michele

Shemar Moore

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Kumail Nanjiani

Kaitlin Olson

Jim Parsons

Dolly Parton

Sarah Paulson

Jeremy Piven

Issa Rae

Craig Robinson

Gina Rodriguez

Anika Noni Rose

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emmy Rossum

Lily Tomlin

Cicely Tyson

Gabrielle Union

Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon

B. D. Wong

Shailene Woodley