Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 6:47 pm

Fargo's Carrie Coon Brings Husband Tracy Letts to Emmys 2017

Fargo's Carrie Coon Brings Husband Tracy Letts to Emmys 2017

Carrie Coon walks the red carpet with her husband Tracy Letts at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress is nominated for the first time this evening. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Fargo.

Many people hoped Carrie would be a double nominee tonight after being praised for her work on HBO’s The Leftovers throughout the years.

While The Leftovers was snubbed, Fargo is up for 10 awards!

FYI: Carrie is wearing a Delpozo gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
fargos carrie coon brings husband tracy letts to emmys 2017 01
fargos carrie coon brings husband tracy letts to emmys 2017 02
fargos carrie coon brings husband tracy letts to emmys 2017 03
fargos carrie coon brings husband tracy letts to emmys 2017 04
fargos carrie coon brings husband tracy letts to emmys 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Carrie Coon, Emmy Awards, Tracy Letts

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr