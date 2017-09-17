Fargo's Carrie Coon Brings Husband Tracy Letts to Emmys 2017
Carrie Coon walks the red carpet with her husband Tracy Letts at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old actress is nominated for the first time this evening. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Fargo.
Many people hoped Carrie would be a double nominee tonight after being praised for her work on HBO’s The Leftovers throughout the years.
While The Leftovers was snubbed, Fargo is up for 10 awards!
FYI: Carrie is wearing a Delpozo gown.