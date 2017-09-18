Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:18 am

Elisabeth Moss & Jon Hamm Have Mini 'Mad Men' Reunion at Emmys After Party!

Elisabeth Moss & Jon Hamm Have Mini 'Mad Men' Reunion at Emmys After Party!

Peggy Olson and Don Draper back together again!

Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm had themselves a mini Mad Men reunion as they happily posed for photograph while attending Hulu’s 2017 Emmy After Party at Otium on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Elisabeth won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale during the big ceremony.

That same evening, Jon also made his way to HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center and was joined by Zach Woods, Sam Trammell and Keegan-Michael Key.

Jon‘s Mad Men character, Dick Whitman aka Don Draper, was given a shout-out by Sterling K. Brown after his big win for This Is Us. “This joint right here, like Walter White held this joint here. Dick Whitman held this joint. I may have lost some of y’all but you know, Google it. And 19 years ago Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher,” Sterling expressed – Watch the full speech here!

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Forevermark earrings, a Christian Louboutin clutch, and Olgana Paris heels.
Credit: Vivien Killilea, Todd Williamson; Photos: Getty
