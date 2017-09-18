Gigi Hadid Has Been Practicing Boyfriend Zayn Malik's Accent!

Gigi Hadid couldn’t stop gushing about her boyfriend Zayn Malik in her latest interview!

The 22-year-old model stopped by BBC Radio 1 on Monday (September 18) in London, England.

She looked ready for fall in an oversized wool plaid coat, red belt, and red boots, which she paired with an all-black ensemble.

During her interview, Gigi revealed that Zayn has been helping to immerse her in British culture, including learning how to cook the perfect Sunday roast – though she admitted she’ll “never be better than Zayn‘s mum!” (via Daily Mail)

Gigi then hilariously tried to imitate Zayn‘s Yorkshire accent before answering a phone call from her “biggest fan,” who identified herself as Emily.

After Gigi gave the fan tips on how to get into modeling, Emily turned out to actually be her sister Bella Hadid!

Don’t miss Gigi‘s full interview when it airs tomorrow (September 19) at 6:30-10:00am during The Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1.

Also pictured inside: Gigi, Bella, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, and Devon Windsor attending a fitting at a Tommy Hilfiger store ahead of their London Fashion Week show tomorrow, and Rita Ora also arriving at BBC Radio 1.

