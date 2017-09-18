Mon, 18 September 2017 at 4:58 pm

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Celebrate First Anniversary at Emmys 2017!

Zoe Kravitz didn’t only celebrate her show Big Little Lies‘ big win at the Emmys on Sunday (September 17), she also celebrated her one year anniversary with boyfriend Karl Glusman.

The 29-year-old actor was by Zoe‘s side at the 2017 Emmy Awards and they made such a hot couple on the red carpet!

“Best date ever. Happy 1 year @karlglusman …..I’m crazy about you kid,” Zoe captioned a photo of them on the red carpet.

Karl posted a photo of Zoe giving him a kiss while sitting in their seats. “1 YEAR STRONG 💪❤️,” he captioned the pic, seen below.

Photos: Getty, WENN
