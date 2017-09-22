Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Share a Hug on Woody Allen Film Set

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet are having a blast together on the set of their upcoming Woody Allen movie!

The “Fetish” singer and the Call Me By Your Name actor were spotted embracing in a hug before getting to work filming new scenes on Friday (September 22) in New York City.

Selena kept it casual in an oversized white t-shirt and blue jeans with a pair of shiny heeled boots.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but Selena and Timothee will reportedly play lovers on screen. The film also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

