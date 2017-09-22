Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 5:45 pm

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Share a Hug on Woody Allen Film Set

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Share a Hug on Woody Allen Film Set

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet are having a blast together on the set of their upcoming Woody Allen movie!

The “Fetish” singer and the Call Me By Your Name actor were spotted embracing in a hug before getting to work filming new scenes on Friday (September 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena kept it casual in an oversized white t-shirt and blue jeans with a pair of shiny heeled boots.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but Selena and Timothee will reportedly play lovers on screen. The film also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

ICYMI, see photos of Selena with her new puppy Charles!

15+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 01
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 02
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 03
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 04
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 05
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 06
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 07
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 08
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 09
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 10
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 11
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 12
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 13
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 14
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 15
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 16
selena gomez and timothee chalamet share a hug on woody allen film set 17

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr