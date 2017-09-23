Angelina Jolie Greets Fans at 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A in LA!

Angelina Jolie looks like she’s in great spirits while meeting with her fans!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the Q&A at the Directors Guild of America Theater for her new movie First They Killed My Father on Friday night (September 22) in Los Angeles.

Angelina signed autographs and happily waved to cameras while entering the event.

Angelina recently posed with her sons Maddox and Pax at the premiere after party for First They Killed My Father in New York City.

She also walked the red carpet with all six of her children in NYC.