Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 11:05 am

Angelina Jolie Greets Fans at 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A in LA!

Angelina Jolie Greets Fans at 'First They Killed My Father' Q&A in LA!

Angelina Jolie looks like she’s in great spirits while meeting with her fans!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the Q&A at the Directors Guild of America Theater for her new movie First They Killed My Father on Friday night (September 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina signed autographs and happily waved to cameras while entering the event.

Angelina recently posed with her sons Maddox and Pax at the premiere after party for First They Killed My Father in New York City.

She also walked the red carpet with all six of her children in NYC.
Credit: GICA / Yolo; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

  • toastie postie

    Busy schedule. So proud for her and all involved in this wonderful movie!

  • bap

    Panh Rithy‏ @RPanh 11h
    11 hours ago

    More
    Trump Names Sarah Palin Ambassador to Nambia | The New Yorker

    Altaffer / AP
    WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump on Friday capped a busy week of diplomatic activity by naming the former Alaska governor Sarah Palin the United States Ambassador to Nambia.
    By naming Palin to this diplomatic post, the United States has become the first nation in the world to formally recognize Nambia’s existence.
    In a joint appearance with Trump at the White House, Palin acknowledged that she “didn’t know a lot about Nambia” but said that she was looking forward to receiving a comprehensive briefing on the nation’s history, culture, and customs from the Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos.
    “Then it’s Nambia, here I come!” Palin exclaimed.
    In a sign that Palin’s appointment was a popular move, a new poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans support her permanent relocation to Nambia.

    Andy Borowitz is the New York Times best-selling author of “The 50 Funniest American Writers,” and a comedian who has written for The New Yorker since 1998. He writes the Borowitz Report, a satirical column on the news, for newyorker.com.Read more »
    More:HumorSatireDonald TrumpSarah Palin

  • toastie postie

    😆😆😆 I hope he goes and visits there soon. 😂😂😂

  • bap

    Unbroken Retweeted
    Mike Reini‏ @truemvr 24h
    24 hours ago

    More
    If you have been watching #TheVietnamWar on PBS, I recommend #FirstTheyKilledMyFather on Netflix as a companion piece as we approach the 70s

    Unbroken‏ @Unbroken79 11h
    11 hours ago

    More
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BZXvA-xgJHn/ – gregsmeltzer:… With the great Angelina Jolie! #angelinajolie #firsttheykilledmyfather

    Unbroken Retweeted
    Maxwell Caulfield‏ @maxcaulfield 21h
    21 hours ago

    More
    Heart rending, gut wrenching but superbly crafted by #AngelinaJolie ‘First They Killed My Father’ http://rol.st/2u4kY8P via @RollingStone

  • bap

    Who Sarah? Ambassordors live in the country.

  • toastie postie

    No, I’m joking – since it’s a joke and a non-existing country, I hope Dumpster goes and disappears into the country of his foggy brain.

  • bap

    He probably sent Sarah to see what he could build and develop in the country hotels, golf courses. Its a beautiful country.

  • meme

    is it winter yet? i see st angie ho is back in black and not wearing her I AM A SAINT white clothing

  • toastie postie

    😂😂😂 Poor Namibia is probably rolling its eyes at our idiot president. Wonder if they has sent any jokes his way.

  • bap

    He probably wants to know what resources that Nambia has.

  • toastie postie

    😁of course.