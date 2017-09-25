Idina Menzel Marries Aaron Lohr in 'Magical' Wedding at Home!

Idina Menzel got married to the “love of her life” Aaron Lohr over the weekend!

The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with Aaron at her home and her son Walker walked her down the aisle.

“Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical,” Idina tweeted on Monday (September 25).

Idina and Aaron stared together in the Rent movie alongside her then-husband Taye Diggs. They later worked together in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See.