Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 2:30 pm

Idina Menzel Marries Aaron Lohr in 'Magical' Wedding at Home!

Idina Menzel got married to the “love of her life” Aaron Lohr over the weekend!

The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with Aaron at her home and her son Walker walked her down the aisle.

“Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical,” Idina tweeted on Monday (September 25).

Idina and Aaron stared together in the Rent movie alongside her then-husband Taye Diggs. They later worked together in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See.
