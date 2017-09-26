Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:53 pm

Anna Chlumsky & Jemima Kirke Get Glam for Metropolitan Opera Opening Night!

Anna Chlumsky is gorgeous as she hits the red carpet at the 2017 Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala held at Lincoln Center on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Veep star was joined at the gala by Younger star Nico Tortorella, GirlsJemima Kirke with James Viscardi, Gina Gershon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, designer Georgina Chapman, Jennifer Esposito and her hubby Louis Dowler, Jill Hennessy, Nigel Barker and his wife Chrissy Barker, and photographer Kimberly Hise.

The Met’s 2017-18 season opens with a new production of Bellini‘s Norma, with the power trio of Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, and Joseph Calleja.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Christian Siriano dress with Tyler Ellis clutch.
Credit: Dennis Van Tine / Future Image; Photos: WENN
