Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 6:14 pm

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old reality star is rumored to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson. TMZ and People are also confirming the news.

Khloe‘s rumored pregnancy comes just days after her half-sister Kylie Jenner was revealed to be pregnant and weeks after sister Kim Kardashian was revealed to be expecting her third child via a surrogate.

In the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe talked about having a family with Tristan and admitted she stopped using birth control.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” Khloe said. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Khloe took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo of her washboard abs, but the picture could have been a throwback.

Photos: Backgrid
