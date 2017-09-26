Taylor Swift Sent Cardi B Flowers to Congratulate Her for Hitting No. 1 on Billboard!

Top Stories
Taylor Swift is joining a bunch of other stars, including Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj, in celebrating Cardi B‘s success!

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, who was locked in a battle with Cardi for No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, sent flowers to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to celebrate her victory.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶,” Cardi wrote along with a Boomerang on Instagram of herself posing with the bouquet.

Cardi‘s “Bodak Yellow” is the first solo No. 1 for a female rapper in nearly twenty years since Lauryn Hill‘s “Doo-Wop (That Thing).”
