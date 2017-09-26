Victoria Arlen Dances on Her Birthday for 'DWTS' Latin Night! (Video)

It was a special day for Victoria Arlen during Dancing With the Stars‘ Latin Night because it was her birthday!

The newly 23-year-old former paralympian swimmer and ESPN reporter danced a rumba with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the live taping on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

Victoria and Val‘s performance earned a score of 20 out of 30 points and it got mixed reviews from the judges.

After the performance, Victoria was surprised with not only a birthday cake, but a bouquet of flowers from Taylor Swift. During Ballroom Night on Monday, she danced to the song “Look What You Made Me Do.”