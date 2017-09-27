Top Stories
Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories &amp; Sources 'Confirming' Details About Her Family

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 2:02 pm

Eric Stonestreet Gets Revenge on Ellen After One Too Many Scares - Watch Now!

Eric Stonestreet Gets Revenge on Ellen After One Too Many Scares - Watch Now!

Eric Stonestreet was not about to get scared on The Ellen Show again!

The 46-year-old Modern Family actor has been the victim of Ellen‘s scare attempts before, and this time, he was going to take matters into his own hands.

As he was speaking on the show, he got up and waited for someone to pop out next to his chair. When the person popped out, Eric got into a physical fight and beat them up!

Watch the moment happen in the video below…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
