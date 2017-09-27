Princes William & Harry Make Appearances on Separate Sides of the Pond

Prince William and Prince Harry are keeping up their public appearances this week, even though they are on different continents!

William gave a speech at the unveiling of the Milton Keynes Rose art installation during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buckinghamshire city of Milton Keynes in Campbell Park on Tuesday (September 26) in England.

That same day, Harry was seen greeting spectators and athletes during day four of the 2017 Invictus Games at High Park in Toronto, Canada.

Harry made his first official appearance with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the games the day before!

20+ pictures inside of Prince William and Prince Harry at their events…