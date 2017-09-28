Bruce Willis Will Return for 'Die Hard 6'

Bruce Willis is gearing up for one more adventure as John McClane!

The 62-year-old actor will be reprising his role for the upcoming film Die Hard: Year One, the film’s director Len Wiseman confirmed.

Bruce has portrayed the iconic role since 1988 and has starred in five Die Hard films to date.

Die Hard: Year One will partly be set in the set with John McClane portrayed as a rookie cop in New York City in the 1970s.

Bruce will portray Jack in the present day with a different actor portraying his character back in the day.

Len confirmed to Deadline that production for the sixth installment of Die Hard is officially underway and that they are in the process of casting a young John.

“The right casting for this role is crucial,” Len said. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”