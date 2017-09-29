Fri, 29 September 2017 at 5:00 am
Dwayne Johnson Hangs With Fans While Filming in Canada!
Dwayne Johnson flashes a huge smile as he meets with fans at the Univeristy of British Columbia on Wednesday afternoon (September 27) in Vancouver, Canada.
The 45-year-old actor showed off his massive biceps in a tight, blue shirt as wrapped filming his upcoming movie Skyscraper for the day.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson
After filming, Dwayne met up with the fans who spent the day waiting to take photos with him.
Check out a video below of Dwayne meeting up with the students!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Dwayne Johnson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet