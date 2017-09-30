Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 5:07 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Has Boyfriend Jeff Magid By Her Side for Paris Fashion Week!

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a walk around the city with her boyfriend Jeff Magid on Saturday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old model and actress is in town for Paris Fashion Week and her boyfriend is by her side!

Emily stepped out on Friday night to attend Laura Brown and Justin O’Shea‘s celebration of PFW at Chez Away, where Grey Goose cocktails were served.

Emily has been documenting her trip to Paris on her Instagram page so if you aren’t already following her, make sure to press follow on @emrata!
Photos: BackGrid USA, Kelly Taub/BFA.com
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Jeff Magid

