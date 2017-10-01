Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Returns From Short Paris Fashion Week Trip

Jennifer Lawrence heads to her car with her pup Pippi on Sunday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress went a bit incognito in a hat and sunglasses.

Jennifer is back in the U.S. after taking a short trip to France to attend a few private events during Paris Fashion Week.

In case you missed it, JLaw‘s boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky responded to their film mother! receiving an “F” CinemaScore grade.

Jennifer also recently announced a two year break from making movies. Read what she had to say about taking a break here.
