'Blade Runner 2049' Cancels Red Carpet at Hollywood Premiere Following Las Vegas Shooting

Blade Runner 2049 has cancelled the red carpet portion of their upcoming premiere after the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, was set to host its red carpet on Tuesday evening (October 3) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are canceling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049. We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters October 6th.

Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas.